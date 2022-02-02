Here’s what’s on the Summit County Council agenda for Wednesday, Feb. 2

The council will meet first in a closed session at 1:00 p.m.

The agenda item that might draw the most interest is an hour-long discussion about the county’s $50 million open space bond.

Voters approved the borrowing in November, and now the county has a slew of questions to answer. It must decide when to borrow the money, how much to borrow, what to do with it — and how to make these decisions.

The bond was promoted as a way of protecting land from development, especially in the Kamas Valley. Officials have discussed using the money to purchase land outright, or to help finance conservation easements.

The discussion is scheduled to begin at 3:35 p.m. and be led by the county’s public lands manager and finance director.

Another significant discussion is the council’s consideration of the 2022 work plan. County Manager Tom Fisher submits the plan each year after coordinating with department heads to offer a list of projects the county can deliver in a calendar year.

This year’s list is more conservative than in years past, according to the report accompanying the agenda. Fisher said that’s because of the ongoing pandemic and challenging labor market among other factors.

The council is also scheduled to discuss several other items, including an update from the Legislature’s general session.

The meeting will be held virtually and can be attended via Zoom or on the county’s Facebook page. The agenda also lists the Ledges Event Center, 202 East Park Rd., as a meeting location. Residents hoping to discuss an issue with the council are encouraged to do so via Zoom during public input, which is scheduled at 6 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the public is invited to comment about anything that’s not on that meeting’s agenda and isn’t the subject of a pending land-use application. The county posts a list of public comment instructions that asks would-be commenters to register for the Zoom meeting using their full first and last names and to click the “Raise Hand” button when they want to comment.

Comments can also be submitted in writing by emailing publiccomments@summitcounty.org. The deadline to submit written comments is noon on Wednesday.