Pandemic fatigue? Experts say there’s no shame in seeking help

COVID-19 has influenced nearly every aspect of daily life for almost two years. Experts say that has taken a serious toll on mental health, as more people without any history of anxiety or depression are now seeking professional help.

Dr. Kristin Francis is a psychiatrist at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Mental Health Institute. She says she’s seen many people throughout the pandemic report strong feelings of sadness, depression, and exhaustion. In addition to those feelings, she also says more people are expressing feelings of anger and frustration as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches the two-year mark in Utah.

Francis says the good news is those feelings are normal given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic. She says shaking those feelings could be as simple as taking a break for a walk outside.

“Movement is helpful in that it releases natural endorphins, helps improve your focus, improve your overall mood, as well as your sleep," says Francis. "We tell you to get outside, get in the sunshine. There’s a lot of evidence that sunshine directly impacts your wellbeing.”

Other low-effort changes Francis encourages include staying hydrated, having a balanced diet, and getting enough sleep.

One thing experts universally say to avoid is the use of substances like drugs or alcohol to cope with their feelings. Teague Cowley is a psychology resident at the institute and says relying on substances is less effective in the long term and can do far more harm than good.

“We want to be careful that we don’t try to manage and cope with difficult feelings through substance use," Cowley says. "Often, when we lean on those substances, it prevents us from using those healthy coping skills that are more effective and better for us.”

Even though an increasing number of people are seeking help, Francis says it’s a sign of strength, not weakness, to ask for support. She says anyone who feels like their state of mind is having an adverse effect on their daily life should consider it.

“Your mood is getting in the way of your life, your habits are getting in the way of your life, your relationships are suffering, maybe your work is suffering, your productivity, your off time," she says. "Maybe you’re not rejuvenating and regenerating on the weekends like you want to. When your life is starting to be really hard in ways that are just ongoing, we want you to seek help.”

Francis adds that seeking professional help doesn’t necessarily mean years of visits to a psychiatrist. In fact, she says many short-term treatments can be effective if a person is willing to acknowledge they need support.

More mental health resources can be found here.