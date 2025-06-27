Hundreds of paintings will be on display during Midway’s Wasatch Plein Air Paradise competition

Around 130 artists from all over Utah and surrounding states are in the Wasatch Back working on open-air paintings for the Wasatch Plein Air Paradise competition. Jerry Watterworth from the Midway Art Association said it’s the biggest plein air painting event in the region.

“Plein air is a painting technique where artists paint out in the open air and the point is to capture the light and the feeling and the brief fleeting moments that take place as you're standing outside watching the light move and the shadows move,” he s aid on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday.

The Midway Art Association hosts the event. The main competition and silent auction began June 21. Painters first register, get their blank canvases approved , then go out into Summit and Wasatch counties to paint a scene.

Watterworth said those paintings are due July 1. A barbecue, awards ceremony and public exhibition follow from 6 - 9 p.m. The exhibition is free to attend and features live music from local musician Chris Jones and brownies and cookies from local bakeries.

Artists will participate in more competitions from July 2 to 4.

“On Wednesday, we've got a Nocturne/Sunrise event where artists paint basically sunset to sunrise, and paintings from Heber coming in and those will be judged and awarded as well,” Watterworth said. “On Thursday, we have paintings of Midway.”

By the competition’s end July 5, artists will have created around 350 paintings. The paintings will be put into a silent auction and displayed in the exhibition upon completion.

Artists will receive over $20,000 in cash and purchase awards throughout the event.

