Fire near Coalville Main Street from cutting torch contained

When a fire sparked on S. Main Street on a property behind Escapod in Coalville, firefighters say the property owner leapt into action himself.

He hopped in his grader and dug a preliminary fire line.

The North Summit Fire District responded around 1:50 p.m. June 27, and Battalion Chief Tyler Rowser said the blaze was about half contained when crews arrived.

They had full containment around 2:30 p.m., and Rowser said the fire burned 1.75 acres.

North Summit Fire District A North Summit firefighter works on a small brush fire that ignited near the southern end of Coalville's Main Street June 27, 2025.

The property owner had been cutting metal with a torch. According to Rowser, there was a buffer between the man and nearby brush, but 5–10 mph winds blew sparks east and ignited the hillside. No injuries were reported.

Stage 1 fire restrictions go into place across Utah Saturday, June 28, banning fireworks and other open flames. Coalville’s own restrictions, which have an exception for the Fourth of July, went into effect June 23.

Another brush fire sparked farther north in Summit County, along Interstate 80 near Wyoming, the evening prior on June 26. According to Utah Fire Info, it didn’t grow beyond 2 acres either, and North Summit Fire says the cause is currently under investigation.