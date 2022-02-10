© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson will seek reelection

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published February 10, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST
2021 - County Council Chris Web-11.jpg
Photo by Bailey Edelstein
/
Courtesy of Summit County
Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson announced he will seek another term. Robinson, first elected in 2008, touted his experience.

Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson announced he will seek another term in November’s election.

There will be two Summit County Council seats on the ballot this November, those currently occupied by Glenn Wright and Chair Chris Robinson.

Wright said he won’t run again. But Robinson had been less definitive, at least until the council comments portion of Wednesday’s County Council meeting.

“Many of you have inquired as to my desires to continue on the County Council inasmuch as my term expires at the end of this year. And I have decided to file again and run for another term,” Robinson said. “I’ve put a lot of thought into this, and some of you have encouraged me to do so. I just wanted to make that short announcement.”

The five-member council is the highest-ranking electoral body in unincorporated Summit County. All five members are Democrats; four of the five are men.

In the most recent council election, no Republicans ran for office.

Robinson lives in the Snyderville Basin. He is a rancher and developer who, with various business entities, owns hundreds of thousands of acres in the Intermountain West.

He was first elected in 2008 as the county switched from a three-person commission to a council and county manager form of government.

Robinson acknowledged that fresh ideas and new perspectives can be helpful in elected positions. But he touted his experience in what he suggested were tumultuous times, and ahead of what he predicted would be turnover on the council.

“In many facets of what we're experiencing these days, there's a lot of stresses on systems and a lot of, I don't want to say commotion, but it seems things are getting more difficult. And I feel like I have the experience and the skill set to help chart a steady course,” Robinson said.

County Council candidates must file to run for office the week of March 7 to March 11. The filing window closes at 5 p.m. that Friday.

Local News
Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer