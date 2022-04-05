Wasatch Back Economic Summit brings communities together to talk business

The conference on Tuesday, May 17 at the Zermatt Resort in Midway will focus on economic issues facing Summit County and Wasatch County. It’s the first one since 2019 and will feature conversations on business challenges and community infrastructure.

Park City Chamber Vice President of Communications Dan Howard describes it as a way for neighboring counties to collaborate.

“Because of these political lines and boundaries between Summit County, Wasatch County and others, we don't often have the opportunity to talk as a single entity, a single community. And so many of the issues that our respective areas face can only be addressed as a whole. That’s why this event is so unique and so special. You've got political leaders, you've got business leaders all in one room, just talking.”

The event begins at 8 in the morning with keynote speaker Mallory Bateman of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute of the University of Utah.

“She's going to speak about the changing demographics of our valley and what that means for us and future business, what it means for us and future politics, and how we can embrace it and what we can do to prepare for the changes in our demographics in our valley,” says Dallin Koecher, executive director of the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce.

After Bateman’s address, the first of two breakout sessions will feature panels discussing the employee shortage, regional housing and development impacts.

In the second round of breakout sessions, people can attend conversations on regional transit and transportation, local impacts of the 2022 legislative session or sustainable tourism.

Panel guests will include representatives from government agencies, local nonprofits and businesses.

In addition to the local chambers of commerce and tourism, Wasatch County, Summit County, Park City Municipal and the Park City Board of Realtors are also co-sponsors.

Howard says the event is expected to sell out. Tickets and more information are available at visitparkcity.com and gohebervalley.com.