Local News

High Valley Transit holds open house Monday afternoon

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published April 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM MDT
High Valley Transit District microtransit vans
Evelyn Cervantes
/
High Valley Transit District
The High Valley Transit District's microtransit system has been a popular feature among users since its inception.

With a goal to build a new facility this year, High Valley Transit is holding an open house Monday afternoon to discuss the proposed new headquarters.

The plan is to build an administration office, enclosed vehicle maintenance, washing and storage facilities, and parking. It’s estimated to carry a $22 million price tag.

The open house will present findings about environmental impacts of the proposal. According to High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez, the meeting is required in the process for receiving federal funding. Rodriguez said an environmental review found minimal impacts, and therefore the presentation may not take the full two hours it’s scheduled to last.

The meeting’s at the Sheldon Richins Building in Room 133. That’s at 1885 W. Ute Blvd. in Park City.

People can attend the meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. in person or electronically. Visit highvalleytransit.org for a link to attend, or for contact information to submit a comment via phone or email.

Rodriguez said the website and regular public meetings are other resources to learn about the specifics of the facilities plan.

Local News High Valley Transit District
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
