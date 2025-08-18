From music to cheese-making, Heber Valley events calendar full

Yoga, cheesemaking, live music and the annual Swiss Days celebration are among the dozens of events locals and visitors can enjoy as summer turns to fall in the Heber Valley.

Jessica Turner of the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce said Swiss Days is always a major draw for Midway’s Town Square over the Labor Day weekend. This year the event is Aug. 30 and 31, starting at 8 a.m. each day.

“We anticipate tens of thousands of people over the two days during that Festival timeframe of Friday and Saturday,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday. “They are offering free shuttles, so there are designated parking areas that are a little bit of a walk from the Midway Town Square, but that’s intentional, because then those free shuttles can get you to and from, and those run all day long.”

Turner said local businesses around the town square will open shops and small booths to welcome festivalgoers. All food vendors are cash only and no dogs are allowed at the event.

Leading up to Swiss Days, she says, the events calendars for both Midway and Heber have a variety of offerings for all ages. Some require registration and fees.

Among the weekly highlights in Heber are the Tuesday night Country Swing and Line Dancing at the Sycamore Building in Heber starting at 8 p.m., and the 5 p.m. Market on Main in City Park, which wraps for the summer Aug. 21.

Burrata and mozzarella cheese-making classes start Aug. 22 at Heber Valley Milk & Artisan Cheese. The Wasatch Boomerfest Music Festival also starts on Aug. 22 at the Richard W. Erickston Foundation museum and campsite in Wallsburg.

Midway’s weekly free yoga class on the Town Square continues Aug. 23 at 9 a.m., followed by the Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market runs through October.

Yoga enthusiasts can also take a free class Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. on the lawn at City Park in Heber.

Looking to early fall, Turner said the next Wasatch Back Business University is set for Sept. 10 at the Blair Education Center in Park City. The monthly event is a partnership between the Heber Valley and Park City chambers that’s designed to help local businesses succeed. She said the September focus is on branding. It runs from 11:30 a.m - 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 dollars.