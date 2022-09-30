Park City drops to 6-2, as South Summit and North Summit pick up big wins

The 6-1 Park City Miners hit the road this past weekend as they travelled to the Salt Lake Valley to take on the evenly matched 6-1 Bengals. This game would be a huge deciding factor for the leader of the 5A Division 6 standings.

The game started fast, as Brighton turned a simple run up the middle into a breakaway 63-yard TD on the first play of the game. Park City calmly responded with a carefully crafted offensive drive of their own, capped off by a 4-yard Mason Grover TD. This back-and-forth scoring would continue through the majority of the first half, until the Miners started to build a lead on a couple big plays. The first big play came from Mason Grover as he broke off a huge 79 yard run to set up a QB sneak TD. On the Miners next drive, they successfully completed a flea flicker play to Jeremy Elridge to cushion the lead even more. The score at the end of the half was Miners 33 - Brighton 17.

In the second half, the Bengals made some effective defensive adjustments, and completely shut out Park City. Brighton responded methodically with back-to-back touchdowns and successful 2-point conversions, tying the game at 33 a piece. With 6 minutes left in the 4th, Park City WR Miles Preston fumbled the ball, giving the Bengals excellent field position.

That blunder would turn into a Bengals touchdown, making the score 40-33 with 4 minutes remaining in the game. The Miners proceeded to stall out again on offense and yielded another touchdown to the Bengals. The final score of the game was 47-33, in favor of Brighton.

With that, the Miners will drop to 6-2 on the season, and will look to close out their season strong with a win at home against the Skyline Eagles next Friday. Coverage starts at 7pm right here on KPCW.

Elsewhere in the Wasatch back, the North Summit Braves took on the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs at home. North Summit started the game off slow, going down 13-6 at half. In the 3rd quarter however, the Braves pieced together two big scoring drives to gain a 22-13 lead over the Bulldogs. The Braves managed to hold on and win this game, 22-19. With that, the Braves will pick up their 3rd win of the season. North Summit will take on the Milford Tigers next week on the road and will look to keep the wins coming.

Moving on to South Summit, the Wildcats continued their perfect season with a blowout win over the 0-7 American Leadership Eagles. The Wildcats scored 7 touchdowns in the first half and easily coasted to a 55-0 victory. Next week, the Wildcats will take on the Judge Bulldogs.

Finally, the Wasatch Wasps welcomed the Spanish Fork Dons to Heber for a big matchup after last weeks close loss to Springfield. The Wasps went down early, similar to last week. This time however, the Wasps were unable to dig themselves out of the early 27-0 deficet. The final score on the night was Wasatch 20-Spanish Fork 56. With that, the Wasps will drop to 3-6 on the season and will look to bounce back against the Provo Bulldogs next week.