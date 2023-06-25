© 2023 KPCW

Local News

Rescue crews airlift four teens to safety in Provo Canyon

KPCW | By Rob Winder
Published June 25, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT
Four teens were rescued by airlift at Lost Creek Falls on Saturday, June 24. One fell 20 feet and sustained injuries to his neck and back, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
Utah County Sheriff's Office
/
Twitter
Authorities say the teens did some things right that likely prevented a worse outcome.

The fall happened at Lost Creek Falls, which is a short distance from the more popular Bridal Veil Falls. According to Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon, the four were climbing along the edge of the waterfall when it happened.

He said the teens had to be airlifted in three separate hoists. The 16-year-old boy who fell 20 feet injured his neck and back. He was taken to Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem. His injuries were not life-threatening, Cannon said. A teenage girl fell about six feet and cut her feet. She was not taken to the hospital.

Cannon said the teens were wise to bring their phones. He said many of the area’s popular hiking spots have good cell coverage and even some that don’t may still be able to get out a 911 call.

"These kids were able to essentially self-rescue by calling 911 themselves," he said. Doing so "gives us a pinpoint location of where they are." 

Cannon said the four were also wearing appropriate footwear for the terrain, and they let others know where they were going.

"Doing those kinds of things can make a challenging or dangerous situation a lot easier to handle," he said.

Cannon said rescues are much more common at Bridal Veil Falls. To his knowledge, there haven’t been any there so far this year — mainly because it’s still closed. An avalanche that happened in January still hasn’t been cleared and damaged the trail.

"Once the snow gets melted away and they get the repairs made on the trail, I'm sure Bridal Veil Falls will jump right back up to being maybe one of the two or three most common areas that we respond to where we get two or three calls a month, maybe more," he said.

To prevent falls or getting stranded, Cannon said hikers should always evaluate the stability of the terrain. He also advised avoiding territory that exceeds the hiker’s skill level.

Local News
Rob Winder
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Rob Winder