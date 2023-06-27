Local nonprofit brings Olympic effort to popular fundraiser

Tickets for the Youth Sports Alliance’s 43rd annual Jans Winter Welcome will go on sale soon. The popular fundraiser gives youth in Summit and Wasatch counties access to winter sports programs.

The event will be held October 28 at Stein Eriksen Lodge. The $550 tickets for the gala will go on sale after July 4. But you don’t have to be a big spender to contribute. The annual fundraiser also offers a less expensive way to support YSA, and organizers say the minimal investment could have a big payoff.

For a suggested donation of $50, YSA Development Director Ashley Laakso said supporters will be eligible to win the Olympic Opportunity Drawing.

“The package is a trip for two to the 2024 Paris Olympics," said Laakso. "So this will include a six-night stay in Paris, a $2,000 total flight credit, as well as $2,000 to be used towards event tickets. So, we're thrilled to be involved in the Olympics, seeing as we were founded out of the 2002 Games.”

Opportunity drawing tickets support YSA scholarships for local youth.

“Last year, we sold just over 2,600 tickets, to raise $130,000 to support these teams," explained Laakso. "So, teams and athlete participants on the teams will go out and sell the opportunity drawing tickets.”

Supporters may also go to YSAParkcity.org to purchase tickets after July 4.

Last year, YSA ran a total of 120 different programs in 22 schools for 2,400 kids. Many of these youth develop a lifelong love for winter sports. Executive Director Emily Fisher said others take it even further.

“Fifty-four athletes who are alumni or current members of YSA Partner Teams were nominated to U.S. National or Junior National teams, which is amazing and that number seems to grow every year," said Fisher. "Eleven started their sports through our after-school program ‘Get Out and Play’ and 11 received funding from the Stein Ericksons YSA Endowment, which is exciting as well.”