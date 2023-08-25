Park City Miners withstand a late comeback to remain undefeated

The Park City Miners withstood a furious comeback from the Dixie Flyers for a hard-fought 24-21 win on Friday night. The Miners’ offense started the game strong behind three first half touchdown passes from quarterback Lincoln Jackson to Tyler Montzingo, Tate Campbell, and Owen Campbell. The defense shut down the Flyers as they took a 24-0 lead into halftime.

The Miners’ offense stalled in the second half after early chances to blow the game wide open were negated by penalties. Momentum shifted when Dixie finally broke through with a touchdown late in the third quarter. With the Miners unable to put additional points on the board, the Flyers struck quickly on 38 and 64-yard fourth quarter touchdown passes.

The score was 24-21 when the Miners punted the ball back to Dixie with 46 seconds remaining. However, Park City’s Pierce Garner sealed the win with an interception, keeping their unbeaten record intact.

The Miners (3-0) start Region 10 play on the road at the Hillcrest Huskies (1-2) on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

The North Summit Braves improved to 2-1 in a dominating win over the American Leadership Eagles, 39-10. Jake Smith and McKade Nelson each had two rushing touchdowns and the result was never in doubt as the Braves took a 32-0 lead into the fourth quarter and cruised to the win.

The Braves (2-1) will face off against the Parowan Rams on the road on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

The South Summit Wildcats fell at home in a close game against the Juab Wasps 34-27. The Wildcats took a 27-20 lead in the fourth quarter before the Wasps answered with two late touchdowns for the final score.

South Summit (1-2) travels to Evanston, Wyoming for their next game on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

Wasatch is on the road this week in search of their first win of the season at Madison, Idaho on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. Their home opener will be Friday, September 1 versus the Weber Warriors.

