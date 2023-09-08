Miners explode for 58 first half points in a blowout win

The Park City Miners scored 58 first half points in a rout of the Murray Spartans on Friday night. Quarterback Sebastian Bodily threw four first half touchdowns with two of them going to wide receiver Tyler Montzingo. Running back Eli Warner had three first half touchdown runs of his own. The Miners defense also contributed with a safety and interception for touchdown. The only blemish was a Spartans touchdown which broke a six-quarter scoreless streak by the Miners’ defense.

The Miners’ backups and younger players got some playing time in the shortened second half. A third quarter touchdown run from Jackson Richey provided the 65-7 final score.

The unbeaten Miners are now 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in Region 10. They continue region play on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. when they host the Stansbury Stallions (3-2).

In other action around the area, the Wasatch Wasps fell to 1-4 on the season after being shut out 44-0 by the Orem Tigers. The Wasps were in reach with a 13-0 halftime score. However, the Tigers returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown and the floodgates opened. Orem scored three more long touchdowns as they won going away.

Wasatch begins Region 7 play at home on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (3-2).

The South Summit Wildcats opened their 3A-Region 13 competition with a 24-0 win over the Ogden Tigers. Scoring opened with a 50-yard field goal from the Wildcats’ kicker, Oscar Dominguez. Two second quarter touchdowns made the score 17-0 at the half. The second half was a defensive battle. South Summit had the only score which occurred late in the fourth quarter.

South Summit next faces off against the Layton Christian Eagles in a non-region game at home on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

The North Summit Braves made a furious, late-game comeback for a 21-20 victory over the visiting Milford Tigers. Trailing 20-0 in the third quarter, the Braves got touchdown runs from Jake Smith, Austin Aven, and Carter McCowen. The last score came with only 1:48 remaining to pull out the exciting win.

The Braves (4-1) go on the road to start their 2A-Region 15 schedule on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs.

