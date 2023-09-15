Miners force six turnovers in big Region 10 win

In an evenly matched Region 10 contest, the Park City Miners outlasted the Stansbury Stallions for a 21-17 win. Park City’s defense shone by forcing six turnovers, including two interceptions in their own end zone that thwarted Stallions scoring opportunities.

The Miners fumbled on the first play of the game, but a stiff defense held the Stallions to only a field goal. The teams then traded turnovers throughout the first quarter. Park City broke through in the second when Pierce Garner turned a tipped pass into a 60-yard touchdown reception. Another 35-yard strike from Sebastian Bodily to Tyler Montzingo gave the Miners a 14-3 lead. A late touchdown from Stansbury narrowed the Miners’ halftime lead to 14-10.

Stansbury took a 17-14 second half lead with a third quarter touchdown. Park City regained the lead early in the fourth quarter on a 59-yard touchdown by Charlie Cusimano. The Stallions continued to move the ball, but Park City’s defense came up with two opportune fumble recoveries to seal the game.

The undefeated Miners now have a commanding lead in Region 10. They play their next region game Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Cottonwood Colts (0-6).

The Wasatch Wasps got back into the win column with a thrilling 35-34 victory over the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles. Trailing throughout, Wasatch stayed within reach as Jojo Hyer and Carter Bucad each scored two touchdowns. They pulled out the win with a Mack Kelson 5-yard touchdown run with 0:37 left in the game.

Wasatch moves to 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in Region 7. They host the Springville Red Devils in a region game on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

In Region 2A-North action, the South Summit Wildcats secured a 28-21 victory over the Layton Christian Eagles. Trailing 21-20 entering the fourth quarter, the Wildcats scored a touchdown and converted a 2-point conversion for the final score.

South Summit is now 4-2 on the season. They visit the Summit Academy Bears for a non-region game on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

The North Summit Braves continued their strong start to the season by jumping all over the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs 59-14 in a Region 1A-North game. Austin Aven scored touchdowns of 60 and 65-yards to set the pace. They led 40-6 at the half and added three more second half touchdowns in a dominant performance.

The Braves (5-1) travel to the Beaver Beavers on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. for a non-region game.

