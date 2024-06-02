KPCW launches Spanish local news service to better serve community

KPCW.org en español is the next step in KPCW’s expansion of Spanish-language services. It follows the October 2022 introduction of Minuto Hispano, a source for Spanish-language announcements, airing every day at 12:30 p.m.

The station’s goal is to provide timely, useful and trustworthy information that helps the Spanish-speaking communities in Summit and Wasatch counties stay up-to-date with local issues and events.

Locally reported stories from the KPCW newsroom will be published in Spanish on the new landing page that, like all KPCW content, is accessible without a paywall.

Earlier this year, KPCW convened a Spanish Advisory Board to provide feedback on how to best reach the Spanish-speaking community and to determine which issues and stories are most relevant.

Currently, the Spanish-speaking community gets most of its information from social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, according to Jaime Mira, Christian Center of Park City food pantry manager and member of the Spanish Advisory Board.

“We don't have another resource. Having KPCW en español [would] be a great, great tool for our community,” Mira said. “The community needs somebody that we can trust with information, that we can trust to have in the moment that we need it.”

The board is made up of native Spanish-speakers as well as representatives from local non-profits. It will continue to meet throughout the year to ensure KPCW.org en español is effectively serving the community.

KPCW is a sponsor of this year’s Latino Arts Fest at Canyons Village June 14 to June 16, and will be there to connect with the community and to share information about the new Spanish news service. The station will continue seeking input from the community on stories and resources to include in its effort to serve the local Spanish-speaking community.

KPCW.org en español is supported in part through grants from Park City Municipal, Summit County, the Promontory Foundation and Vail EpicPromise.

Visit KPCW.org/enespanol for local news in Spanish.