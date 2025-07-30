© 2025 KPCW

Utah fire officials increase fire restrictions, open flames banned

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:46 PM MDT
A fire restriction sign against a camp fire.
Adolfo Meana
/
Adobe Stock
A fire restriction sign against a camp fire.

The Stage 2 restrictions go into effect Friday, Aug. 1.

Utah fire officials are increasing fire restrictions as hot, dry and windy conductions continue across the state.

They ban open flames of any kind, including charcoal grills and barbecues, on all state and private unincorporated lands, all Bureau of Land Management lands and the Fish Lake, Manti-La Sal and Dixie national forests.

Violating Stage 2 restrictions is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The restrictions come after almost 50 new wildfires sparked this week, bringing Utah’s total to about 690 so far this year.

That is higher than the state’s five-year average of 661 fires by August.

Almost 70% of Utah’s fires this year have been human-caused.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver