Miners win hard fought playoff game, South and North Summit advance

The Park City Miners outlasted the Skyview Bobcats in a crucial playoff game Friday winning 23 – 20. The Miners offense was highlighted by an impressive 49-yard touchdown catch by wideout Charlie Cusimano in double coverage in the second quarter. The Bobcats made a rally late in the 4th quarter to bring the game to within 3, but the Miners were able to recover a last-ditch onside kick and run out the clock to finish the game.

With that, the Miners will progress to the next round of the 4A playoff bracket. The Miners will hit the road to battle the number 1 seed Ridgeline Riverhawks on Friday, November 7th. Coverage of the game will be right here on KPCW live, starting at 6 pm.

In other news, the South Summit Wildcats handled business in their 2A playoff game Friday, trouncing the American Leadership Eagles 55-20. The Wildcats scored five rushing touchdowns throughout the course of the game and tacked on 3 additional touchdowns through the air. The Wildcats will advance to the next round of the playoffs, facing the South Sevier Rams on Saturday, November 8th at 4pm.

Lastly, the North Summit Braves won against the Millard Eagles in their 1A playoff game, winning 18 – 14. North Summit will advance to the next round of their playoffs, taking on the Kenab Cowboys Saturday, November 8th at 1pm.

KPCW's full game broadcast of the Park City Miners versus the Skyview Bobcats can be heard below.