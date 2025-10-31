Utahns reminded to test smoke alarms when clocks fall back Sunday

Emergency response experts, like the American Red Cross, urge residents to use the time change as a reminder to test their smoke detectors and replace batteries.

House fires have claimed more than 2,600 lives across the U.S. over the last year. The Red Cross says the simple act can significantly increase home safety.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states in the U.S. that do not change their clocks twice a year.

All other 48 states and D.C. will turn their clocks back at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 2.