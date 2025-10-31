© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utahns reminded to test smoke alarms when clocks fall back Sunday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 31, 2025 at 1:26 PM MDT
Close-up of a person's hand inserting battery in a smoke detector.
Andrey Popov
/
Adobe Stock
Close-up of a person's hand inserting battery in a smoke detector.

Utahns will gain an extra hour Nov. 2 when daylight saving time ends.

Emergency response experts, like the American Red Cross, urge residents to use the time change as a reminder to test their smoke detectors and replace batteries.

House fires have claimed more than 2,600 lives across the U.S. over the last year. The Red Cross says the simple act can significantly increase home safety.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states in the U.S. that do not change their clocks twice a year.

All other 48 states and D.C. will turn their clocks back at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 2.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver