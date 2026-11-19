Two months after their plan to build a massive music venue in Provo Canyon fell apart, developers said Thursday they will try again in a different Utah County location.

Backers of the Vesper project announced they have finalized plans to build at the Utah City development in Vineyard.

The venue would seat 25,000 people, about the same capacity as West Valley City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre — and bigger than the 20,000-seat amphitheater that was proposed for Provo Canyon. It also would include a year-round structure.

The new plan, coming two months after the developers withdrew the Provo Canyon plan in the face of opposition from city leaders, upholds the backers’ original vision to host music festivals and concerts for the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

David Osmond, Vesper’s executive director, said at a news conference Thursday that Utah has embraced the developers’ vision — which, he said, was never about “one piece of land.”

Read the full article by Dylan Eubank at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.