International Wildlife Coexistence Network Executive Director Suzanne Asha Stone said a coalition of advocates is bringing the petition to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Tuesday, following a Nov. 6 article published by the Guardian and Public Domain that reported state officials in Idaho paid thousands of dollars in reimbursements payments to hunters or trappers who legally killed 12 wolf pups in Idaho earlier this year.

Stone, who first started as an intern with the government and Nez Perce Tribe’s teams that reintroduced wolves to Idaho more than 30 years ago, said she has never seen as much public outrage and disgust as she has since the news of the dead wolf pups broke earlier this month.

“That’s not hunting,” Stone said in an interview Thursday. “It’s not trapping. It’s not even professional control. That is simply persecution of a species that’s hated by someone, and I just think that’s the most disturbing thing that someone could approach animals so young, and have so little empathy, no empathy for them.”

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials could not be reached for comment.

As news of the dead wolf pups spread, some hunters said killing wolf pups reflects poorly on the state and could give hunting a bad name.

Kevin Brown, a 70-year-old from St. Maries who breeds and trains hunting hounds, said he believes killing wolf pups is unethical, violates the hunting principles of fair chase and he found it personally sickening. According to the Boone and Crockett Club, fair chase is an ethical hunting principle of pursuing and taking wild game in such a way that does not give the hunter an improper or unfair advantage over the animals.

Brown, Stone and others said the wolf pups would have been helpless to escape or defend themselves

“When I saw that the other day, I just about puked,” Brown said in an interview Wednesday. “Now that is just f—king sick. That’s what they were doing in the 1920s, the biological survey there at the end, killing the last few wolves.”

Wolves are a native species that humans completely killed off in the Western U.S. by the 1940s thanks to a government eradication campaign that included congressional bounties designed to encourage westward expansion and widespread poisoning.

In 1995, the U.S. government used teams that included Stone and longtime government trapper Carter Niemeyer to capture wolves in Canada and reintroduce them to their native territory of Idaho and Yellowstone National Park.

Read the full report at UtahNewsDispatch.com.