The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the two American foxhound puppies went missing from their owner’s property Nov. 13.

The owner spotted what looked like both dogs for sale online and called the sheriff’s office. Spokesperson Skyler Talbot said investigators set up a meeting with the sellers in the Salt Lake Valley.

“It was at that time that investigators determined that, in fact, these were those missing puppies from Wanship,” Talbot told KPCW.

Talbot said both puppies were in good health when they got back home.

He said it’s not clear whether the people selling the puppies were tied to their disappearance.

Summit County prosecutors will decide whether to file charges.