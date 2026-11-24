There’s a practical reason to rebrand the 910 Ranch for the Summit County Lands and Natural Resources Department. Jess Kirby, department director, suggested the name 910 Mountain Park at the Summit County Council's Nov. 18 retreat.

Adding "park" to the name, she said, could allow the county to get more funding for maintenance and projects. That includes using hotel tax revenue, which the Legislature restricts for certain uses.

It would also give Summit County more control over East Canyon Road, an unpaved state road popular with dog walkers and runners. It runs through the middle of the 8,600-acre property north of Jeremy Ranch.

“By calling it a park, we are able to lower the speed limit on that road that we would not be able to do otherwise,” Kirby said. “It also allows us to close that road every year without having to go through an ordinance process.”

The county hasn’t officially rebranded yet, but “cattle” has already been dropped from the “910 Cattle Ranch” name. Councilmember Tonja Hanson suggested the old names of buildings and places often have staying power anyway.

“I understand you’ve got to put the word ‘park’ in. Could you do 910 Ranch and Park? Because it will always be the 910 Ranch, no matter what name you change it to,” she said. “Like the Skullcandy building, I'm afraid, will always be the Skullcandy building.”

In 2024, the county bought the audio company’s former headquarters in Kimball Junction to become the area’s new library and DMV. The new government services hub, called the “PEAK Center,” opened this year.

Some locals still call Deer Valley Resort’s East Village by its former “Mayflower” moniker. Many call Park City Mountain “PCMR” or Canyons Village, simply, “The Canyons.”

When it comes to the 910, Councilmember Chris Robinson advised discussing the name further before settling on a new one.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.