Enrollment in the Park City School District has been declining for years, a trend across the Wasatch Back .

This year, Park City has 3,941 students as of its official Oct. 1 count, down 108 students compared to last year. By the 2031-2032 school year, enrollment is projected to decline by about 530 more students.

Enrollment directly dictates how much state funding schools get. Utah districts will receive $4,870 per student this year.

So Park City is looking into ways to attract more students.

The district already opened enrollment to out-of-boundary students, but Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said there are more spots for elementary schoolers than secondary students.

“If our families are choosing to attend elsewhere, whether it be charter school, private school, they're homeschooling or doing online schooling, oftentimes, they will return during our secondary grades,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 19 .

That’s why the middle and high schools have around 300 students per grade, while there are only around 200 Kindergartners.

During a board of education meeting Nov. 17, Assistant Student Services Director Amie Campbell said that created challenges for attracting students. While the district approved 135 open enrollment applications, only 114 actually attended Park City schools.

“Because we were at capacity at the high school and the middle school, it did hurt our numbers,” she said. “Most of the conversation was, ‘You're not accepting my secondary student,’ and my secondary student was going to drop the younger one off.”

Other families said transport was a problem for them; there are no buses for students outside of district boundaries.

But Huntsman said the district is considering providing transportation at certain Wasatch Back locations. About 89% of out-of-boundary students attending Park City schools originally come from South Summit, North Summit or Wasatch County school districts.

“We know the majority of the students are coming from those areas, and if we were to send a bus, say to the Smiths parking lot in Heber, how many students would actually hop on that bus?” Huntsman said.

The district is also considering adding a bus route to the Kamas area.

Still, Huntsman said the district would have to fill those buses to justify the cost. Board member Kathleen Britton suggested looking into a bus fee for out-of-boundary kids.

