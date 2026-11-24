The Christian Center of Park City plans to take over Oakley and Coalville’s food pantries in the wake of October closures.

Jessica Bryant, the Christian Center’s deputy director of grants and marketing, said the organization raised more than $150,000 to keep the locations operating for another year. The pantries will likely operate in their same locations.

“We’re working on getting permits for those spaces. We don't have those permits yet, so we can't announce an opening date,” Bryant said. “We are looking forward to serving those communities in a deeper way.”

They will be the Christian Center’s third and fourth food pantry locations. Bryant said they’ll initially operate two days a week, like they did before they closed.

“And that will allow us just to do a minor increase in staffing, but it’ll definitely mean more volunteers,” she said. “Those pantries that were there … only offered canned goods and more shelf-stable stuff. And we are going to do the same model that we have in Park City and Heber, where it's fresh produce, deli items, bread, dairy, meat.”

Private donors, the Park City and Kamas Valley community foundations, as well as Summit County, have lent money to the effort. Oakley plans to donate city hall space for its pantry.

Community organizers say they’re still taking donations to keep the pantries open for more than a year.

And in the meantime, the Christian Center is still operating its mobile food pantry on the east side.

The Christian Center is filling a void left by Provo-based nonprofit Community Action Services, which previously ran the Oakley and Coalville sites.

Those, plus one in Heber, closed after Community Action suffered a loss of funding. The Christian Center is projecting increased demand at its own Heber pantry as a result.

Another Heber nonprofit, Wasatch Back Devastation Relief, may also open its first food bank or food pantry next year.

According to organization vice president Kurt Clodfelter, a food bank is where food is warehoused and stored; a pantry is where it’s distributed to people in need.

“We have a tentative location for the food bank that will be ramping up full blown in the new year,” he told KPCW. “Our immediate focus, of course, had been Thanksgiving, and we partnered with CCPC to help provide them the side dishes to pass out with all the turkeys they had donated to them.”

The first location Wasatch Back Devastation Relief would like to open is in a Heber warehouse. The organization is also in talks to distribute food in Midway too.