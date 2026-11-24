Park City Chamber and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jennifer Wesselhof said hotels and short-term rentals are still seeing the effects of last year’s abnormally warm winter.

The 2025-2026 winter season saw historically low snowpack throughout Utah. That left Wasatch Back ski resorts with limited open terrain and early closing days, and visitors scrambling to find something else to do in the Park City area.

Now, Wesselhof said travelers are waiting on the weather to book trips to the Wasatch Back.

“Many travelers are waiting to see snow on the ground before they commit, so we're seeing shorter booking windows and a later surge than usual,” she said in an email Nov. 23.

Wesselhof said travel costs, decreased international visitation and low consumer confidence are also factors for travelers considering the Mountain West.

In the Park City area, lodging occupancy data for the next six months shows bookings are down nearly 13% compared to last year. The average daily rate, or ADR, also declined by about 3% across Summit County properties for the next six months. Average prices are $917 per night.

But Wesselhof expects those numbers to move up as December approaches.

She said holiday and early-season stays fill in late, and snow is the biggest trigger.

“Strong conditions in late November and early December typically bring a wave of last-minute bookings,” Wesselhof said. “If we get that, we'd expect the gap to narrow considerably.”

The Park City Chamber and Visitors Bureau is a financial supporter of KPCW.

