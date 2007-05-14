© 2022 KPCW

Trial Begins for Accused Al-Qaida Operative

Published May 14, 2007 at 11:00 AM MDT

The trial of Jose Padilla begins today in Miami.

The accused al-Qaida operative was arrested five years ago after authorities became suspicious that he was involved in a plot to detonate a dirty bomb.

Federal prosecutors never charged him with that crime. Instead, they are trying him on a charge of being a member of an Islamic sleeper cell.

NPR's Mike Pesca reports on what has changed since Padilla was first apprehended; then, Slate.com legal analyst Dahlia Lithwick speaks with Alex Chadwick about the government's credibility in the Padilla case.

