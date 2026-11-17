Park City Mountain has delayed its opening day and has not yet announced a new one.

Park City originally planned to open for the 2026-2027 ski season Friday, Nov. 20, but says it needs more favorable weather and snowmaking conditions.

Park City Mountain says its 10-day forecast looks promising, with colder temperatures and the potential for more than 30 inches of natural snow.

The delay does not affect Thursday’s grand opening of the new Canyons Village Skyway Gondola. The resort is inviting the community to Canyons Village from 4-6 p.m. for the celebration.

The 10-person gondola replaces the aging Cabriolet that shuttled skiers and riders from the parking lot to the village for 26 years.

In the Wasatch Back, Deer Valley Resort will open for the season Dec. 5. Woodward Park City has not yet announced an opening day.