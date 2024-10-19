Ohtani’s 50/50 ball auctioned for more than $4 million

Updated October 23, 2024 at 12:25 PM ET

Shohei Ohtani's legendary 50th home run ball has sold for over $4 million, amid ongoing lawsuits over who will get to keep the proceeds.

Bidding on the prized baseball was extended through Wednesday morning with 40 bids placed, with a final bid of $4,392,000 placed at 12:26 a.m. ET.

Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin, the company that auctioned the ball, said the Los Angeles Dodgers megastar made history “with the highest sale price for any ball ever sold.

“We received bids from around the world, a testament to the significance of this iconic collectible and Ohtani’s impact on sports, and I’m thrilled for the winning bidder,” Goldin said in a statement.

The buyer has not been revealed. And just who will get the proceeds from the auction is still up in the air.

Earlier this week, the parties entangled in the legal dispute over the ball reached an agreement to allow the sports memorabilia to be sold to the highest bidder.

However, there is still a question of who will act as the seller, and thus, be entitled to the large lump of cash that the auction will bring in.

The baseball saga unfolded after Ohtani made history as the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. The historic feat took place on Sept. 19 at LoanDepot Park in Miami during a game against the Miami Marlins.

The ball that marked Ohtani's achievement soared into the left field of the stadium — causing a chaotic scramble among fans wanting to take it home. Multiple men pushed and shoved one another. In the end, the ball was caught between Christian Zacek and Max Matus, according to a video posted on X.

Zacek — who was previously identified as Chris Belanski in past media coverage and initial lawsuits — ultimately left with the ball.

The prized souvenir was later acquired by Goldin Auctions and went up for auction on Sept. 27. The opening bid was set at $500,000. As of Saturday, the current bid was $1.8 million.

In a lawsuit filed against Zacek, Matus claimed that he was the first to catch the ball and that Zacek stole the ball from him. Another fan, Joseph Davidov, later filed a suit against Zacek and Matus, arguing that he was the first to secure the ball but lost possession after being tackled by an unknown person moments later.

