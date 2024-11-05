Follow NPR for 2024 election night coverage

Election Day 2024 is finally here. Voting ends Tuesday in what's been a monthslong, wild campaign. The presidential race between Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump is still extremely close and is likely to be decided by small slices of voters in a handful of swing states.

Tune in to NPR's live special election coverage for presidential electoral vote count updates, as well as AP race calls on key congressional and state contests and ballot measures on issues like abortion rights and voting. Live coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 5 as polls begin to close, and stay with us throughout the night as results come in. Here are ways to listen:

Click the audio button above.

Tune in on many public radio stations .

. Explore election coverage in the NPR app.

You can also tell your Alexa device to "Ask NPR to play Special Coverage."

2024 election coverage will continue on Morning Edition on Wednesday.

Follow NPR's election live blog for results, context, analysis and color from across the country — and make sure to subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast and NPR Politics newsletter to stay updated.

Copyright 2024 NPR