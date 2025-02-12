© 2025 KPCW

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published February 12, 2025 at 2:15 AM MST

General Services Administration staff face huge cuts and fears of 'nonstop' surveillance, top Trump administration officials visit Europe, and how Trump and Musk may impact future U.S. space missions.

Corrected: March 10, 2025 at 9:01 AM MDT
This report incorrectly says that the General Services Administration handles almost all of the government’s contracts. The GSA plays an important role with procurement and contracts for many government agencies, but other agencies also do their own contracting.
