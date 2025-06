/ Marilu Domingo Ortiz, whose husband was taken into custody by ICE agents after they smashed a window of their family car, shows a photograph of her spouse, Juan Francisco Mendez, at their home, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in New Bedford, Mass. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with WBUR reporter Simón Rios about why and how immigration officials have arrested nearly 1,500 migrants in Massachusetts over the past month. Federal agents say most were criminals. But others were not, including a teenager without a criminal record, who’d been in the country without documentation since he was 6.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR