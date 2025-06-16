© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What we know about the man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 16, 2025 at 9:59 AM MDT

Minnesota law enforcement authorities have arrested the man suspected in the killing of State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the shootings of State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. The suspect has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Minnesota Public Radio’s Matt Sepic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom