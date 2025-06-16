Garrick Peterson named Wasatch County School District’s next superintendent

Members of the Wasatch County School District Board of Education announced Monday afternoon they’ve tapped Garrick Peterson to be the new superintendent.

Peterson has worked in education for two decades, including six years in Wasatch County and, before that, as a history teacher and administrator in the Alpine School District.

School board president Kim Dickerson said the district hired Peterson after a rigorous nationwide search led by the Utah School Boards Association.

“He stood out at every phase, not just for his leadership within our district over the past six years, but also for his statewide and national reputation as one of today’s most visionary and respected educational leaders,” she said.

To pick a new leader, a committee of 25 community members screened 12 candidates. Five of those progressed to an interview with the school board, and two finalists underwent another round of questions from teachers and district leaders.

School board member Brad Ehlert said he did not expect his first choice to be an internal candidate, but Peterson impressed him.

“I think the process really brought forward the best candidate for the role in the district right now,” he said. “And I think Dr. Peterson’s experience is allowing us to catapult from where we are today to the next level.”

Business administrator Jason Watt described Peterson as a “mellow, calm thinker” and a decisive leader who will move the district forward.

Peterson is also a parent, with a daughter entering ninth grade and a son going into 11th grade.

He said he strives to make decisions for the district’s thousands of students the way he would for his own children.

“I think whenever you have kids and you see how every kid has their hopes and their dreams, you just want everyone to support them in that,” he said. “And so, I always want us to be that for as many kids as we possibly can.”

He said what drew him to the job was his deep respect for and belief in the district’s teachers and staff.

Peterson said he will prioritize relationships and openness as he steps into his new role.

Outgoing superintendent Paul Sweat said Monday he’s looking forward to Peterson’s leadership.

“No one in this room is more happy and excited about the results of this nationwide search and very thorough process than I am,” he said. “As I walk out the door with Dr. Jason Watt being in the office upstairs next to mine and Dr. Garrick Peterson taking over my office and my responsibilities, that’s heaven to me.”

Sweat announced in April he’s bidding the district farewell after 34 years.

Peterson starts his new job July 1.

