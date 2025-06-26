© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Freeway fighters' want to remove urban highways and reclaim cities for people, not cars

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 26, 2025 at 9:49 AM MDT
Interstates 10 and 110 stand next to the Los Angeles Convention Center, bottom left, in Los Angeles. (Damian Dovarganes)
/
Interstates 10 and 110 stand next to the Los Angeles Convention Center, bottom left, in Los Angeles. (Damian Dovarganes)

America’s Interstate Highway System cut through the hearts of many downtowns when it was built in the 1950s and 1960s, leaving a legacy of inequality and urban impoverishment.

Today, a new generation of “freeway fighters” wants to reclaim that land for transit and walkable neighborhoods.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Megan Kimble, author of “City Limits: Infrastructure, Inequality, and the Future of America’s Highways.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom