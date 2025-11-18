© 2025 KPCW

Trump defends Saudi crown prince over question about killing of Khashoggi

By NPR Washington Desk
Published November 18, 2025 at 11:19 AM MST
President Trump takes the hand of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday.
Win McNamee
/
Getty Images
President Trump takes the hand of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday.

President Trump defended Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when questioned in the Oval Office Tuesday about CIA findings that the prince OK'd the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

"You're mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial," Trump said, referring to Khashoggi. "A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about, whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen, but he knew nothing about it. And would you leave it at that? You don't have to embarrass our guest by asking a question."

Saudi Arabia has denied that that the crown prince was involved in the 2018 killing. On Tuesday, the crown prince said that his country has "improved our system to be sure that nothing happened like that. And it's painful, and it's a huge mistake, and we are doing our best that this doesn't happen again."

Trump also dismissed questions about a conflict of interest regarding his families business ties to Saudi Arabia while hosting Prince Mohammed as president.

The two men touted a deal between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia that would bring hundreds of billions in investment into the United States in exchange for access to key military and technology assets for the Gulf nation.

