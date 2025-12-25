© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Landmark court ruling orders VA to build housing for veterans on its West LA campus

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 25, 2025 at 9:37 AM MST

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an order in Powers v. McDonough, which orders the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to build thousands of units of housing for homeless, disabled veterans on the West Los Angeles VA campus.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Rob Reynolds, Iraq War veteran and veterans advocate, about the significance of this ruling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom