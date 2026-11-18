Updated November 18, 2026 at 11:28 AM MST

Fashion designer Karl Kani believes hip-hop needed its own clothing brand, one that reflected the music, culture and style of the artists who were changing fashion in the 1990s.

"Hip-hop needed the clothing brand that fit that look, who was from the culture," Kani told NPR's A Martínez on Morning Edition. "And I felt like the marriage between Kani and hip-hop was, like, heaven-sent."

Kani, born Carl Williams, started designing clothing in Brooklyn, New York, in the late 1980s. He was inspired by watching his father, a Haitian tailor, make matching linen suits to sell around the neighborhood.

At the time, hip-hop artists were already wearing names like Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. But they weren't necessarily wearing the clothes as their designers intended. They favored oversized fits, mixed colors and created looks of their own.

Kani understood the appeal. He began making clothes as a self-taught designer in Brooklyn, New York, in the late 1980s. He helped turn that emerging streetwear style into a brand worn by some of hip-hop's biggest stars, including Tupac Shakur, Aaliyah and The Notorious B.I.G.

But the designer's ambitions extended beyond dressing famous musicians. He wanted to build an international fashion business that could last.

In his new memoir, Karl Kani: A Life By Design, Kani reflects on the creative instincts and business decisions that helped his brand survive long after the decade that made it famous.

Even his name reflects his ambitions. Kani, pronounced like "Can I?," came from the doubts he faced while building his business.

"Can I really come from the inner city and build a clothing brand?" he recalled asking himself. "I didn't know the answer to that question, but I knew if I call myself Kani, then every day I have to answer that question. Yes, I can."

After more than three decades in fashion, Kani also has some thoughts about what hasn't aged quite so gracefully: men in skinny jeans.

"I feel like a lot of guys kind of messed up when the skinny jeans phase came in," he said.

His advice? "Keep it simple, keep it slick and all black. You can never go wrong in all black."

In his conversation with NPR's A Martínez, Kani discusses his new memoir, the rise of his streetwear empire, hip-hop's influence on fashion and why skinny jeans aren't for everyone.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above.

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