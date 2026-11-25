The Trump administration on Wednesday gave SpaceX the green light to deploy 1 million satellites that it said would create data centers in space, a long-lofty goal of Elon Musk's rocket company, in a move that has raised both skepticism and alarm among some scientists.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission lauded its authorization as a historic first amid the artificial intelligence race. It said that SpaceX's one million "orbital compute modules" (forming a data center constellation called "Starmind") would process massive amounts of data that would be used back on Earth — and bring humans closer to harnessing "the full power of the sun."

"America is leading the world into the era of super intelligence," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Republican President Donald Trump, said in a statement. He added that Wednesday's move "opens a bold new frontier."

A lengthier authorization order published by the FCC noted that the company must deploy at least "one authorized space station" by 2033 — and then gradually add more and more through 2040. Musk welcomed the decision over social media.

The world's richest man has long vowed to form vast, solar-powered data centers in space to help run AI tools on Earth. But scientists and industry experts have stressed enormous technical and financial obstacles, as well as a host of environmental concerns.

Adam Becker, an astrophysicist and author, called the prospect of launching a million satellites into space to create data centers "a fantasy."

"It's not going to happen," he said Wednesday.

Proponents of data centers in space argue that capturing the sun's energy would ease pressure on power grids and cut demand for sprawling computing warehouses on Earth (and resources like water needed to cool them). Space seems to offer a solution because it is cold, but it is also a vacuum, trapping heat inside objects much like a thermos. Becker explained that there are "basic physical limits" to otherwise radiating that heat out — and sending lots of smaller satellites could potentially carry the necessary material combined, but it would be expensive and difficult.

He and others also point to additional risks, such as atmospheric pollution through launches and reentries, as well as possible in-orbit collisions that could impact other essential satellites.

"You could end up with a cascading set of space junk collisions," said Becker, noting such crashes could create "a cloud of debris" in the low Earth orbit — where many weather and telecommunication satellites are also found.

In its ruling, the FCC maintained that SpaceX's proposed Starmind constellation operates consistently with its orbital debris rules. It also acknowledged that it had received a "substantial number" of public comments leading up to its authorization Wednesday, including petitions to deny SpaceX's request. But the regulator maintained that deploying the satellites "serves the public interest" — and said that it dismissed topics that it didn't have authority over, such as environmental concerns.

The American Astronomical Society, satellite communication company Viasat and Amazon-owned Kuiper Systems were among those who called on the regulator to deny SpaceX's proposed data centers in space.

In a statement Wednesday, the AAS said it was "disheartened and dismayed" by the FCC's decision. The organization said that SpaceX's proposed position of data centers in low Earth orbit would undermine decades of federal investment in astronomical facilities and "the ability of astronomers and the public to enjoy and study the night sky."

"The proposed constellation involves larger (and therefore brighter) and more numerous objects," AAS said, noting that "these satellites would therefore be visible as extremely bright objects for longer periods in the night sky."

Becker echoed that sentiment. "It also is pollution of the night sky to the naked eye," he said.

Viasat, Amazon, SpaceX and the FCC did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' requests for further comment Wednesday.

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