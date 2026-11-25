Holiday cheer often brings with it a lot of extra waste in trash and recycling bins. Slick, snowy roads can also be hazardous for garbage trucks and Summit County residents alike.

But there are ways to mitigate potential danger, said Republic Services Sales and Government Affairs Manager Ashlee Cawley. The nationwide waste management firm partners with Summit County to provide locals with trash, recycling and disposal services.

Cawley’s safety measures include breaking down cardboard boxes to make sure waste can lids are closed and placing containers on the street at 7:00 a.m.

“Don't bury it in the snow,” Cawley said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “Make it accessible, and then keep it out. If it does snow a lot and we can't get to it, unfortunately, or it just turns into a big snowstorm, please bring your container back in at 7 p.m. so it doesn’t get frozen out there.”

Cawley also encouraged residents to check their surroundings during trash collection periods. She said waste management trucks make noise when they back up, but accidents can still happen.

“We've had some close calls where there's that snow bank built up or bank built up, and our driver doesn't see someone who's walking around the curb area,” Cawley said.

Cawley said to focus on hard plastics, paper, cardboard and metal cans when recycling. But when in doubt, she said throw those items out to prevent contamination.

She encouraged residents to reach out to Republic Services or the Summit County nonprofit Recycle Utah with further questions.

