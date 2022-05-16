The gunman had plans to continue his rampage, says Buffalo police commissioner

The alleged perpetrator of Saturday's mass shooting planned to continue his attack beyond the Tops supermarket had he not been stopped by police, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told ABC News on Monday.

"We have uncovered information that if he escaped the [Tops] supermarket, he had plans to continue his attack," Gramaglia said. "He had plans to continue driving down Jefferson Ave to shoot more black people ... possibly go to another store [or] location."

Eleven of the 13 people who were shot — including all 10 who died — are Black.

The alleged shooter was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge hours after he was taken into custody, according to law enforcement officials.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and "an instance of racially motivated violent extremism," while federal authorities are also looking at potential terrorism charges.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

