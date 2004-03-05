Martha Stewart to Appeal Guilty Verdict

Home design icon Martha Stewart vows to appeal after being found guilty of conspiracy, obstructing justice and making false statements to investigators.

Stewart's stockbroker, Peter Bacanovic, is also found guilty of obstruction, conspiracy and perjury, but is acquitted of one charge of filing a false document.

A more serious charge of securities fraud filed against Stewart was dismissed by the trial judge.

Stewart was prosecuted in response to her December 2001 sale of 4,000 shares of stock in ImClone Systems. She unloaded the stock the day before news was made public that a cancer drug ImClone was developing had run into problems with FDA regulation. The drug was later approved.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.