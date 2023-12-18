Poll results: Listeners pick their favorite albums of 2023

If nothing else, the season of list-making is a good gut-check: After another breakneck year during which tens of thousands of new albums dropped, which ones are still capturing our imaginations, moving us to tears or giving us life?

When we put the question to NPR's listeners, respondents in our online poll picked a clear favorite for 2023: the debut album from boygenius called, simply, the record. No shade of course to all the other favorites, but the trio featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus brought in more than twice the number of votes as the next closest contender, Sufjan Stevens' Javelin.

Below you'll see a list of the top 50, most-selected albums in our poll, ranked by number of votes. Our thanks to everyone who participated. Be sure to also check out NPR Music's favorite 50 albums of 2023, along with our best songs list and all the other coverage in our year-end package, including the Top 10 classical albums, our critics' roundtable deep-dive into the year's most notable albums and more.

2023 Listeners Poll results

1. boygenius: the record

2. Sufjan Stevens: Javelin

3. Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

4. The National: Laugh Track

5. Mitski: The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We

6. Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS

7. Lana Del Rey: Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

8. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: Weathervanes

9. Hozier: Unreal Unearth

10. SZA: SOS

11. Janelle Monae: The Age of Pleasure

12. 100 gecs: 10,000 gecs

13. Bully: Lucky for You

14. Agust D: D-DAY

15. Wednesday: Rat Saw God

16. JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown: SCARING THE HOES

17. Feist: Multitudes

18. Jessie Ware: That! Feels Good!

19. billy woods & Kenny Segal: Maps

20. Paramore: This Is Why

21. Lankum: False Lankum

22. Joy Oladokun: Proof Of Life

23. Peter Gabriel: i/o

24. Sampha: Lahai

25. Troye Sivan: Something to Give Each Other

26. Zach Bryan: Zach Bryan

27. Blondshell: Blondshell

28. Noname: Sundial

29. Nickel Creek: Celebrants

30. Chappell Roan: The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

31. Youth Lagoon: Heaven Is a Junkyard

32. Foo Fighters: But Here We Are

33. Arlo Parks: My Soft Machine

34. Palehound: Eye On The Bat

35. Margo Price: Strays

36. Ratboys: The Window

37. Indigo De Souza: All of This Will End

38. Gorillaz: Cracker Island

39. Jess Williamson: Time Ain't Accidental

40. Miya Folick: Roach

41. Gia Margaret: Romantic Piano

42. Jeff Rosenstock: HELLMODE

43. Samia: Honey

44. Brandy Clark: Brandy Clark

45. Blur: The Ballad of Darren

46. Queens of the Stone Age: In Times New Roman...

47. Belle and Sebastian: Late Developers

48. Jenny Lewis: Joy'All

49. Laufey: Bewitched

50. Travis Scott: UTOPIA



