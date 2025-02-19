Hurricane, the hero Belgian Malinois who protected the Obama White House from intruder, has died

In September of 2014, the Secret Service found itself embroiled in scandal when a fence jumper managed to trespass on White House grounds and nearly made it to the building itself.

A month later, a second person breached the perimeter, but this time they were quickly apprehended.

This swift response was partly due to Hurricane, a Belgian Malinois who served as a Special Operations Canine for the Secret Service. Hurricane, who served from 2012 to 2016 during President Obama's second term, later became the most decorated dog in U.S. history. He died this week at the age of 16.

Following his heroism (alongside his canine partner Jordan), Hurricane was awarded the USSS Award for Merit, the DHS Award for Valor, the PDSA Order of Merit, and several other honors, including being the first dog in history to receive the Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal in 2022.

Hurricane was medically retired from service in 2016 after sustaining injuries during the White House incident. He lived the rest of life with his handler and owner, Marshall Mirarchi.

After Hurricane's retirement, Mirarchi founded Hurricane's Heroes, a nonprofit organization aimed at providing subsidized veterinary care for retired law enforcement and military dogs in their later years.

Saying goodbye

On February 12, Hurricane's Instagram announced his passing. In the caption, they wrote:

"Hurricane was not only a badass, amazing Secret Service dog and led to the amazing [organization] that does so much for the K9 community, Hurricane had this uncanny ability to read people. Even in his old age, he knew I was the decoy. The guy to bite. And then he would sniff my wife and crawl into her lap for pets. Rest easy Hurricane. You were a damn good boy."

Here's the original story on Hurricane and Jordan, back from 2014.



