Incumbent withdraws from Park City school board race

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 6, 2024 at 9:52 PM MDT
KPCW
Andrew Caplan pictured in KPCW's studios after a "Local News Hour" interview.

Park City Board of Education President Andrew Caplan has dropped out of the second district race.

Summit County Clerk's Office records showed Caplan was withdrawn as of May 6.

He will serve out his second term on the Park City Board of Education, which expires at the end of 2024. Caplan represents District 2, which includes parts of Silver Springs, upper Park Meadows and Trailside.

With Caplan withdrawn, it's down to pediatrician Eileen Gallagher and former Park City Historic Preservation board member Dave McFawn. Both would be first-time school board members.

Two other board seats are on the November's ballot.

In District 1, covering Old Town, Prospector and Park City Heights, incumbent Anne Peters faces retired nurse Susan Goldberg.

In District 3, incumbent Wendy Crossland, former National Ability Center CEO Danny Glasser and child nutritionist Kathleen Britton are running. The third district includes Canyons Village, western Kimball Junction and the rest of Silver Springs.

Utah school board races are non-partisan.

Caplan did not respond to requests for comment Monday night.

The general election is Nov. 5, 2024.

