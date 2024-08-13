Park City School District Board to vote on superintendent contract renewal, propose property tax increase

The Park City School District Board’s next meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 20. On the agenda is a board vote on whether to renew Superintendent Jill Gildea’s contract.

The handling of Gildea’s contract has been a point of contention between board members in recent months. Board President Andrew Caplan told KPCW in June the board was planning to extend Gildea’s contract this year. This prompted parents in the district to circulate a Change.org petition requesting Gildea’s contract not be considered for renewal until voters elect new board members in November and they take office in January. Board member Meredith Reed previously said she would ask to delay the vote on Gildea’s contract until January.

The board has also been divided on renewing the contract, in part because of the superintendent performance review process.

Reed and fellow board member Nick Hill said they have not been involved in any state-required review of Gildea’s performance since joining the board in 2023. Hill said he has “not seen any historical performance review information” either. The Utah School Boards Association is facilitating the review this year.

On Tuesday, Hill told KPCW he still had not seen this year’s performance review documents.

KPCW filed a public information request on July 17 for copies of Gildea’s contracts since her hiring in 2018 and for copies of her annual reviews. The district said in an email it needed at least 20 business days to fulfill the request. As of Tuesday, KPCW had been provided with the contracts, but not the annual review documents.

The board is also proposing a property tax increase and will have a truth in taxation hearing after the 4 p.m. meeting.

If the proposal is approved, the district tax on a $1.1 million residence would be $2,187.68, an increase of $133.10 per year. The district tax on a $1.1 million business would be $3,977.60, or a $242 per year increase.

The public is invited to give input at the 6 p.m. hearing. Both meetings are at the Park City School District building on Kearns Boulevard.