Ecker Hill Middle School implements contingency plans as students return amid construction

District spokesperson Heidi Matthews told KPCW Friday construction on Ecker Hill Middle School’s new wing was expected to be completed in time for the first day of school on Tuesday [Aug. 20]. However, it might not be done before students return.

“Just like any major project that we have all encountered, you know, there might be some unforeseen challenges with our construction,” Matthews said.

Since the deadline was close to the first day of school, the administration created a construction contingency plan to avoid classroom disruption.

Matthews said the contingency plan will be in operation during the first week of school.

“The main things are making sure that all students are in a room that has Wi-Fi communications, and that we have passageways that are safe and cordoned off, and that will mean, you know, different adjustments; using classes during the open planning periods of the teachers, in some cases, using similar spaces, like during an advisory space, but they're as least disruptive as possible,” she said.

James Reed, a student at Ecker Hill, said when he visited the school last week to pick up a computer, there wasn’t any carpet in part of the school. Some classrooms and lockers were also inaccessible.

James said ongoing construction could impact his learning.

“I talked to my advisory teacher, and she said that our classroom was going to be a small little cart,” he said. “I just don't think will be enough for a whole classroom.”

Part of the contingency plan involves teachers using carts to roll their supplies from class to class as they don’t yet have permanent classrooms. Students who attend Ecker Hill are in sixth and seventh grade.

James’ mom, Meredith Reed, is a Park City School District Board member. As a parent, Reed said, she is concerned about having ongoing construction while students are trying to learn.

“I spoke with someone I know who works at the school who let me know that the classrooms were not going to be ready for a block of students, and it could be up to a week after school started that they wouldn't be ready, or it could be as long as four weeks before those classrooms are ready,” Reed said.

The district reports all students will be in classrooms by Monday next week.