Park City property taxes to increase over 5% after Park City School District Board vote

Park City taxpayers will owe 5.49% more in taxes this upcoming fiscal year. The school board approved a 2.8% increase this week and the other 2.7% are funds the state requires to be redistributed across other districts in the state.

A $1.1 million residence will now pay $2,225.80, that’s a $99.83 increase from last year. The district originally proposed a 3.8% local bump for a total increase of 5.6%, which would have cost taxpayers over $133 more per year.

The district says money from the tax increase will go to supporting teachers. The board entered into a three-year agreement with the Park City Education Association and Educational Support Professionals last year to invest in employee compensation and attract and retain top talent in every position. The tax increase will fund that investment.

However, some residents were concerned about the increase. Local Wendy Miller told the board during public comment that the tax increases from the school district are unsustainable.

“There is just simply not the understanding that while we would all like to have everything wonderful for schools, that this isn't the super wealthy community, all across the board, that people seem to think,” she said. “I know this won't make any difference, the taxes will keep going up, but this is not sustainable.”