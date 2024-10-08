New ‘report card’ shows Park City students perform better than state averages

The Utah State Board of Education recently released 2023-24 “School Report Cards,” an online tool allowing communities to see how well their local schools and districts are performing.

The overall achievement in Park City is rated “commendable” because a higher-than-average percentage of students scored proficient or above in statewide English, math and science assessments.

The district received the highest rating of “exemplary” in the growth indicator. The indicator measures the percentage of students who closed achievement gaps in key subjects or demonstrated academic improvement over time.

The district also did well in preparing students for postsecondary school . A higher-than-average percentage of high school students received an 18 or higher on the ACT. They also graduated within four years and received a “C” grade or better in college-level classes.

Despite preparing for college, only 35% of students — the same as the state average — enroll in universities, colleges or trade and vocational schools. Still, that’s an increase from the 2022-23 school year, when only 30% of district students enrolled in postsecondary institutions.

The district also improved early literacy levels during the 2023-24 school year. Over 65% of K-8 students read on grade level, a 5% increase from the previous year. That’s also 17% more students reading on grade level compared to the state average.

The district struggled most in the English learner progress indicator. The indicator measures the percentage of students at a single school who made adequate progress toward English fluency or proficiency. Grades K-8 received the “typical” rating while grades 9-12 received a “developing rating.”

However, the district averages remain higher than state averages. An average of 46% of K-8 students and 54% of high school-age students made adequate progress in English. An average of 26% of all district students also reached English proficiency, according to the data.

Jeremy Ranch Elementary School struggled the most with English learner progress; it received the lowest score of “critical needs” in the indicator as only 20% of students made adequate progress in English.

That’s 17% below the state average and 26% below the district average. Only 8% of Jeremy students reached English proficiency during the last school year.