Park City School District provides free mental health resources to families and staff

The Park City School District is partnering with the Cook Center for Human Connection to provide free access to ParentGuidance.org . The online platform offers resources and support for student mental health.

On KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday, interim Superintendent Caleb Fine said the platform is another way the district is working to give students the support they need.

“We're a huge part of that support as schools, we have as much influence as anyone, but the most important influence is the home, and then we also have the community,” he said.

According to the Parent Guidance site, 50% of parents worry their child is struggling, but don’t know what to do, and 10% to 20% of adolescents globally experience mental health conditions.

The digital platform has a library of mental health courses, one-on-one parent coaching and a question-and-answer forum.

“It's an area where parents can get a little bit more information and try some different tools to help best support their child and their child's development, because it's complex,” Fine said. “Raising children is complex, it’s the greatest gift, greatest privilege of most parents' lives, but it's also one of the hardest things they do.”

The district is one of 360 school districts partnering with the Cook Center to provide access to mental health services. More than 3 million families across 46 states use them.

The district previously launched the “We All Belong” campaign to foster greater bonds between students and the community.

This year local administrators also implemented a standardized harassment reporting system , passed policy changes to establish acceptable school behavior and trained staff on how to investigate and resolve incidents.