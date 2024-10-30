Park City preschool program gets $1.4M to expand services

The district unveiled new preschools at Jeremy Ranch and McPolin elementary schools in August. Similar renovations and expansions will be completed at Parley’s Park and Trailside elementaries scheduled to open in the spring.

Each school will have two additional classrooms. Interim Superintendent Caleb Fine said the preschool program will also expand its class offerings this spring.

“We're going to be offering full-day preschool in both 3- and 4-year-olds, as well as half-day preschool for both 3- and 4-year-olds if the demand exists,” Fine said.

Afterschool programs are also available for preschoolers.

To accommodate this expansion, the board of education unanimously approved a funding increase of over $1.4 million for the preschool program last week.

The money will fund construction, supplies and additional staff including eight teachers and teachers aides, a preschool coordinator and an administrative assistant.

About 150 students were enrolled in the preschool program this year. Once the expansion is complete, there will be room for 288 students in 18 full-day classrooms.

Priority enrollment for the preschool program opens in January.